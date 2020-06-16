See All Plastic Surgeons in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. June Chen, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. June Chen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.

Dr. Chen works at Dr Chen's Office in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Gynecomastia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr Chen's Office
    7240 S Highland Dr Ste 175, Salt Lake City, UT 84121 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (435) 264-5995

  • St. Mark's Hospital

Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Gynecomastia
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction

Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    3.2
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Jun 16, 2020
    I met with Dr Chen today via telehealth for my initial consultation. I found her to be very attentive, receptive to questions, friendly and sensitive to my personal needs. She came highly recommended and I plan to use her to fix my post breast cancer reconstruction complications.
    About Dr. June Chen, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • English
    • 1942207048
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine Oklahoma City Ok
    • Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine Nashville Tn
    • University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
    • Plastic Surgery
