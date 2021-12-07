Dr. Syed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Junaid Syed, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Junaid Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital - Fairfax, Hannibal Regional Hospital, South City Hospital, Union County Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.
Locations
St Louis Behavioral Health Associates LLC1400 Lemay Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 776-7990
Carestl Health #44500 Pope Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63115 Directions (314) 385-3990
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital - Fairfax
- Hannibal Regional Hospital
- South City Hospital
- Union County Hospital
- Wright Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Genuine interest. Answered questions, patiently. Highly recommend
About Dr. Junaid Syed, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1942381579
Education & Certifications
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
Dr. Syed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syed has seen patients for Personality Disorders, Tobacco Use Disorder and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Syed. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syed.
