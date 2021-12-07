Overview

Dr. Junaid Syed, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Community Hospital - Fairfax, Hannibal Regional Hospital, South City Hospital, Union County Hospital and Wright Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Syed works at St Louis Behavioral Health Associates LLC in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Personality Disorders, Tobacco Use Disorder and Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.