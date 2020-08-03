Overview

Dr. Junaid Memon, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsboro, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Highlands Medical Center.



Dr. Memon works at Junaid Memon Md. in Scottsboro, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.