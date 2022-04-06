Overview

Dr. Junaid Malek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Malek works at Massachusetts General Hospital - Division of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Danvers, MA with other offices in Salem, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.