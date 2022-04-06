Dr. Junaid Malek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junaid Malek, MD
Dr. Junaid Malek, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Danvers, MA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.
Surgical Specialists of the North Shore Inc104 Endicott St Ste 200, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6379
Cra Danvers Imaging LLC102 Endicott St, Danvers, MA 01923 Directions (978) 882-6100
North Shore Medical Centerinc81 Highland Ave, Salem, MA 01970 Directions (978) 741-1200
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- North Shore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Professional and caring explains everything in an understandable , calm manner. I cannot thank him enough
About Dr. Junaid Malek, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Malek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Malek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malek has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Malek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Malek can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.