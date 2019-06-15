Dr. Junaid Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Junaid Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Junaid Khan, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of California-San Francisco
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
Richard B Lockett MD3300 Webster St Ste 500, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 465-6652
Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Summit Campus350 Hawthorne Ave, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 869-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
On Feb 14, 2019 I had triple bypass. Dr Kahn and his team were exceptional. I Had smoked for 50 yrs until Dr Kahn told me the price of admission to the OR was to quit. So I quit. I would not let this team or Dr Kahn down ever.
About Dr. Junaid Khan, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1750493466
Education & Certifications
- University of California-San Francisco
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi and Urdu.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
