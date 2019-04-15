See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Williamsville, NY
Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
2 (41)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.

Dr. Hashim works at CGFNY-DEGRAFF MEMORIAL EMERGENCY MEDICINE in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Williamsville Psychiatry PLLC
    1825 Maple Rd Ste 200, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 886-5493
  2. 2
    Williamsville Psychiatry PLLC
    5904 Sheridan Dr # 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 886-5493

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (28)
    Apr 15, 2019
    He spends his time with his patients to ensure they receive the appropriate care they need. I am so thankful for TMS they offer. What a great doctor and practice
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD

    Specialties
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    51 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    1013038785
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry-St. Vincents Hospital
    Residency
    Warsaw
    Internship
    Warsaw Hospital
    Medical Education
    King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan
    Undergraduate School
    University Of Punjab
    Board Certifications
    Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Hashim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hashim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Hashim works at CGFNY-DEGRAFF MEMORIAL EMERGENCY MEDICINE in Williamsville, NY.

    Dr. Hashim has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders, and more.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hashim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hashim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

