Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan and is affiliated with Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport.
Dr. Hashim works at
Locations
Williamsville Psychiatry PLLC1825 Maple Rd Ste 200, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 886-5493
Williamsville Psychiatry PLLC5904 Sheridan Dr # 1, Williamsville, NY 14221 Directions (716) 886-5493
Hospital Affiliations
- Eastern Niagara Hospital - Lockport
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He spends his time with his patients to ensure they receive the appropriate care they need. I am so thankful for TMS they offer. What a great doctor and practice
About Dr. Junaid Hashim, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1013038785
Education & Certifications
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry-St. Vincents Hospital
- Warsaw
- Warsaw Hospital
- King Edward Med College University Of Punjab Lahore Pakistan
- University Of Punjab
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hashim has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hashim accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hashim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hashim works at
Dr. Hashim has seen patients for Adjustment Disorder , Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hashim on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hashim speaks Punjabi and Urdu.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Hashim. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hashim.
