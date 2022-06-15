Dr. Juna Misiri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Misiri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Juna Misiri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juna Misiri, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Riverview, FL. They graduated from University Of Tiranes and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.
Dr. Misiri works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 608-5433Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 608-5427Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 816-2943Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Misiri?
I think Dr Misiri is one of the best heart surgeons out there she is very professional and she is the best at what she does! She seen things wrong with my heart that no other heart surgeon didn’t see! She successfully did an ablation on my heart that the other surgeons couldn’t do as good as her! If it wasn’t for her and the grace of God I wouldn’t be able to do all the things that I can do!
About Dr. Juna Misiri, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Albanian and Italian
- 1730331232
Education & Certifications
- MAYO CLINIC
- Bridgeport Hospital Program
- University Of Tiranes
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Misiri has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Misiri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Misiri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Misiri works at
Dr. Misiri has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Misiri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Misiri speaks Albanian and Italian.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Misiri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Misiri.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Misiri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Misiri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.