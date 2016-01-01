Dr. Jun Zhang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zhang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Zhang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jun Zhang, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Hunan Medical University and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Zhang works at
Locations
-
1
Houston Methodist Department of Surgery6445 Main St Fl 24, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 441-9948
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zhang?
About Dr. Jun Zhang, MD
- Oncology
- English, Cantonese and Mandarin
- Female
- 1184822280
Education & Certifications
- Brody School of Medicine
- New Hanover Regional Medical Center Wilmington
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Hunan Medical University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zhang has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zhang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zhang using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zhang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zhang works at
Dr. Zhang speaks Cantonese and Mandarin.
Dr. Zhang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zhang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zhang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zhang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.