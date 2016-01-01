Overview

Dr. Jun Yang, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Peking Union Medical College of Beijing and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Jun Yang Kidney Care PC in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.