Dr. Jun Onitsuka, MD
Overview
Dr. Jun Onitsuka, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Cranston, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from FUKUOKA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with The Miriam Hospital.
Locations
Medicine and Long Term Care Associates LLC333 Budlong Rd, Cranston, RI 02920 Directions (401) 943-4530
Hospital Affiliations
- The Miriam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jun Onitsuka is a great Physician. I am truly happy to have her as my doctor
About Dr. Jun Onitsuka, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093079006
Education & Certifications
- FUKUOKA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Dr. Onitsuka accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Onitsuka. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Onitsuka.
