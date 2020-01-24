Dr. Jun Levine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Levine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jun Levine, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Garden City, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Long Island Surgical Associates--700 Stewart Ave700 Stewart Ave, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 663-1430
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Levine is professional and compassionate. She recently performed surgery on me. All questions answered, all expectations were discussed - and very realistic. I can't recommend her high enough. I received to two professional references and referrals to see her and I am truly blown away. Her staff is very professional, helpful and exemplifies a great support system for a great surgeon. Dr. Levine performs general and bariatric surgery. She is well versed with laparoscopic methods and surely well versed in robotically-assisted laparoscopic surgery.
About Dr. Jun Levine, MD
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levine has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levine has seen patients for Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic, Gallstones, Inguinal Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Levine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.