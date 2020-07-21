Dr. Jun Lee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Lee, MD
Overview
Dr. Jun Lee, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Frisco, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
Frisco Primary Care P.A.4525 Ohio Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 731-7717
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lee has been my PCP for many years. He is very thorough and very easy to talk to. His staff members are very nice and helpful as well. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Jun Lee, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1891795522
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
