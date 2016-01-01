Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ohara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Osaka University School Of Medicine (For PHD Degree In Medical Science) and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Dr. Ohara works at
Locations
Jun Ichi Ohara MD Phd22 Odyssey Ste 170A, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 654-8963
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Jun-Ichi Ohara, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Japanese
- 1578665667
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado Hsc Denver, Gastroenterology (Clinical)
- Presbyn St Luke's Med Center
- Osaka University School Of Medicine (For PHD Degree In Medical Science)
- Okayama University Pre-Medical Course
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ohara has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ohara accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ohara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ohara works at
Dr. Ohara has seen patients for Abdominal Pain and Gastric Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ohara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ohara speaks Japanese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ohara. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ohara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ohara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ohara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.