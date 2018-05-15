Dr. Jun Chung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Chung, MD
Overview
Dr. Jun Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.
Dr. Chung works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cardiovascular Specialists5838 Harbour View Blvd Ste 270, Suffolk, VA 23435 Directions (757) 541-1050
-
2
Maryview Medical Centermedical Arts Centerpain3636 High St, Portsmouth, VA 23707 Directions (757) 398-4739
-
3
Virginia Oncology Associates100 Kingsley Ln Ste 100, Norfolk, VA 23505 Directions (757) 889-5335
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chung?
Ive been seeing Dr Chung for 7 years and couldn't be happier with him. He takes the time to explain things in terms anyone can understand. No questions or concerns are of limits.
About Dr. Jun Chung, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1295758191
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chung has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chung accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chung works at
Dr. Chung has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chung. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.