Overview

Dr. Jun Chung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Suffolk, VA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.



Dr. Chung works at Cardiovascular Specialists in Suffolk, VA with other offices in Portsmouth, VA and Norfolk, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.