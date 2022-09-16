Dr. Jun Chiong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jun Chiong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jun Chiong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida
Dr. Chiong works at
Locations
MedEx Health Network, Inc.461 Tennessee St Ste C, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 475-7371
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice reception
About Dr. Jun Chiong, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Bisaya, Chinese, Mandarin, Minnan and Tagalog
- 1598730590
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- University Of Illinois At Chicago Hospitals
- Saint Francis Hospital
Dr. Chiong has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chiong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chiong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chiong has seen patients for Tobacco Use Disorder, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chiong speaks Bisaya, Chinese, Mandarin, Minnan and Tagalog.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiong.
