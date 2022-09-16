Overview

Dr. Jun Chiong, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Redlands, CA. They completed their fellowship with University of Florida



Dr. Chiong works at MedEx Health Network in Redlands, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Tobacco Use Disorder, Hypertensive Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.