Dr. Juma Bharadia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Juma Bharadia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Bharadia works at
Locations
Torrance22617 Hawthorne Blvd, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 370-4700Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Juma Bharadia took the time to evaluate my condition, showed care and concern to help me take the right course of action, appreciate him very much.
About Dr. Juma Bharadia, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1285651166
Education & Certifications
- So Calif Permanente Med Group
- Med College Of Georgia
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- UNIVERSITY OF RAJASTHAN / JAWAHARLAL NEHRU MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharadia has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharadia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharadia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharadia has seen patients for Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharadia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bharadia speaks Hindi and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharadia. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharadia.
