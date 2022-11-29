Overview

Dr. Julye Carew, MD is a Pulmonologist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Carew works at Michelle Chesnut MD PA in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wheezing and Bronchiectasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.