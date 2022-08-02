Dr. July Gaysynsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaysynsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. July Gaysynsky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. July Gaysynsky, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Valley Stream, NY. They completed their residency with North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Gaysynsky works at
Locations
Quality Health Family Medical Care P.C.145 E Merrick Rd, Valley Stream, NY 11580 Directions (516) 599-5533
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The best doctor around
About Dr. July Gaysynsky, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hebrew, Italian and Russian
- 1477731990
Education & Certifications
- North Shore University Hospital
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gaysynsky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaysynsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaysynsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaysynsky speaks Hebrew, Italian and Russian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaysynsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaysynsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaysynsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaysynsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.