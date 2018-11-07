Overview

Dr. Juluru Rao, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bayonne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Rao works at Sun Orthopaedic and Spine Care in Bayonne, NJ with other offices in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.