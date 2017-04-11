Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szigeti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD is a Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gig Harbor, WA. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine.
Dr. Szigeti works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Women's Specialty Associates at St. Anthony11511 Canterwood Blvd Ste 210, Gig Harbor, WA 98332 Directions (253) 530-2955
-
2
Franciscan Pelvic Health Associates1708 Yakima Ave Ste 310, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 382-8181
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szigeti?
Amazing and friendly. Great DR. Couldn't have asked for a better more honest and helpful doctor. Set fears at ease. Thank you!
About Dr. Julius Szigeti, MD
- Female Pelvic Medicine & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1225067069
Education & Certifications
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szigeti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szigeti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szigeti works at
Dr. Szigeti has seen patients for Vaginal Prolapse, Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Szigeti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Szigeti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szigeti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szigeti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szigeti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.