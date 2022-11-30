Dr. Julius Oni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Oni, MD
Overview
Dr. Julius Oni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center.
Locations
Johns Hopkins University4940 Eastern Ave Bldg A, Baltimore, MD 21224 Directions (410) 550-5397
Hospital Affiliations
- Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
This was my first appointment with Dr. Oni. He was very personable, professional, and courteous. He made me feel at ease in discussing my arthritis with him. He took his time to explain everything and the way forward. My overall experience was excellent. I highly recommend Dr. Oni!
About Dr. Julius Oni, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1083810428
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Medical Center
- NY U/Hosp Jnt Dis
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Oni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oni has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Oni speaks Yoruba.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Oni. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oni.
