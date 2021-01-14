Dr. Julius Moore Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Moore Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. Julius Moore Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Winter Haven, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med.
Dr. Moore Jr works at
Locations
MD Medical Operations LLC410 1ST ST S, Winter Haven, FL 33880 Directions (863) 821-0021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Self Pay
Ratings & Reviews
He is very patient, understanding and caring. He exceeds the expectations of what a doctor should do in the sense of bedside manner. Dr. Moore is compassionate and amazing at picking up the underlining issue that you may have but not really know how to express. Hes been more of a friend than a doctor for me these last 4yrs.
About Dr. Julius Moore Jr, MD
- Psychiatry
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1134307556
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- University of Florida
Dr. Moore Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore Jr.
