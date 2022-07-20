Dr. Julius Elmore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Elmore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Elmore, MD
Overview
Dr. Julius Elmore, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Houston Medical Center, Navicent Health Baldwin, Perry Hospital, Piedmont Macon Medical Center and Upson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Elmore works at
Locations
-
1
Central Georgia Heart Center1062 Forsyth St Ste 1B, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 741-1208
-
2
Middle Georgia Women's Health Partners LLC304 Margie Dr, Warner Robins, GA 31088 Directions (478) 741-1208
-
3
Medical Center Navicent Health777 Hemlock St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 633-1000
-
4
Surgical Institute - Forsyth Office120 N Lee St Ste C, Forsyth, GA 31029 Directions (478) 741-1208
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Houston Medical Center
- Navicent Health Baldwin
- Perry Hospital
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Upson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Elmore?
His office is very efficiently run with little wait time. He is thorough in his exam and in explaining his care to patients.
About Dr. Julius Elmore, MD
- Cardiology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1457523367
Education & Certifications
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Elmore has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Elmore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Elmore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Elmore works at
Dr. Elmore has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Elmore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Elmore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Elmore.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Elmore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Elmore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.