Dr. Julius Deiparine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julius Deiparine, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Beaumont, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth and The Medical Center of Southeast Texas.
Locations
Gulf Coast Diagnostic Services2929 Calder St Ste 100, Beaumont, TX 77702 Directions (409) 654-6893
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Christus Southeast Texas- Saint Elizabeth
- The Medical Center of Southeast Texas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve beeen seeing Dr. Julius since 2014 with Restless Leg Syndrome and a ruptured disc. He has tirelessly gone through numerous medication combinations due to my med sensitivity found the right one to allow me to live comfortably. We’ve developed a great relationship over the years and we always lol fears to our visits
About Dr. Julius Deiparine, MD
- Neurology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1790892396
Education & Certifications
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Dr. Deiparine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deiparine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deiparine has seen patients for Polyneuropathy, Migraine and Seizure Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deiparine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Deiparine. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deiparine.
