Dr. Julius Charlie, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Casa Grande Medical Center.
Mesa Office3308 N Higley Rd Ste 101, Mesa, AZ 85215 Directions (480) 800-4890Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Banner Casa Grande Medical Center
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Charlie is visibly caring, listens, and takes time to explain medical procedures and healing processes. He takes time during appointments to answer questions and talk with me, not AT me - like some other doctors are apt to do. Best of the best.
About Dr. Julius Charlie, MD
- Neurology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063479707
- University of New Mexico School of Medicine
- Neurology
Dr. Charlie has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charlie accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charlie has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charlie has seen patients for Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charlie on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charlie speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Charlie. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charlie.
