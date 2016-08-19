Dr. Julius Case, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Case, DDS
Dr. Julius Case, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Knoxville, TN.
Dr. Case works at
Aspen Dental7560 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Directions (844) 229-9062Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 12:30pm
Aspen Dental2964 Miller Place Way, Knoxville, TN 37924 Directions (844) 226-9007Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Careington International
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Delta Dental of Washington
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- EmblemHealth
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UniCare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Case is the absolute best. He and his staff are extremely caring and professional. I recommend him and his practice to anyone in need of dental care.
- Endodontics
- English
Dr. Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.
