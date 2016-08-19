See All Endodontists in Knoxville, TN
Endodontics
Overview

Dr. Julius Case, DDS is an Endodontics Practitioner in Knoxville, TN. 

Dr. Case works at Aspen Dental in Knoxville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aspen Dental
    7560 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 229-9062
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 12:30pm
  2. 2
    Aspen Dental
    2964 Miller Place Way, Knoxville, TN 37924 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 226-9007
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careington International
    • Cigna
    • Delta Dental
    • Delta Dental of Washington
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • EmblemHealth
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • UniCare
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 19, 2016
    Dr. Case is the absolute best. He and his staff are extremely caring and professional. I recommend him and his practice to anyone in need of dental care.
    T. T. R. in Cordova, TN — Aug 19, 2016
    About Dr. Julius Case, DDS

    Endodontics
    English
    1518092758
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julius Case, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Case is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Case accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

