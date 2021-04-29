Overview

Dr. Julius Bazan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.



Dr. Bazan works at Julius A Bazan MD in Lynbrook, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.