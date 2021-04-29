Dr. Julius Bazan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bazan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julius Bazan, MD
Dr. Julius Bazan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lynbrook, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Julius A Bazan MD50 Hempstead Ave Ste H, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 678-4040
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
The best neurologist you can find. Brilliant man and a caring doctor.
About Dr. Julius Bazan, MD
- 46 years of experience
- English, Czech
- CHARLES UNIVERSITY / SECOND MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Bazan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bazan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bazan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bazan has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bazan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bazan speaks Czech.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bazan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bazan.
