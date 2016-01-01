See All General Surgeons in Orangeburg, SC
General Surgery
5.0 (1)
51 years of experience
Dr. Julius Babb III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Babb III works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Regional Medical Center
    3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Abdominal Pain
Breast Cancer
Inguinal Hernia
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Julius Babb III, MD

    General Surgery
    51 years of experience
    English
    1982680336
    Education & Certifications

    MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Babb III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Babb III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Babb III works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC.

    Dr. Babb III has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins, and more.

    Dr. Babb III has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Babb III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Babb III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

