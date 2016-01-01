Overview

Dr. Julius Babb III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Babb III works at The Wound Center in Orangeburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.