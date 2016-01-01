Dr. Babb III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julius Babb III, MD
Dr. Julius Babb III, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Orangeburg, SC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Regional Medical Center.
Regional Medical Center3000 Saint Matthews Rd, Orangeburg, SC 29118 Directions (803) 395-4555
- Regional Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- General Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1982680336
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Dr. Babb III accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Babb III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Babb III has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Babb III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
