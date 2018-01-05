See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Annapolis, MD
Dr. Julita Lett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julita Lett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.

Dr. Lett works at Kaiser Permanente Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Polyps along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Hospital
    888 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 (410) 571-7300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand how often a provider performs or treats a specific procedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providers rank in one of four frequency categories:

Very High Frequency
High Frequency
Normal Frequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't have enough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourage you to contact the provider with questions about their experience.

Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
Cervical Polyps
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Jan 05, 2018
Dr. Lett always has excellent bedside manner, a kind demeanor, and great empathy. She listens intently, takes her time to hear and address all of your concerns, and makes the appropriate referrals as necessary.
Severn, MD — Jan 05, 2018
About Dr. Julita Lett, MD

Specialties
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  15 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English
NPI Number
  1184883803
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  Morehouse School of Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julita Lett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lett works at Kaiser Permanente Annapolis in Annapolis, MD. View the full address on Dr. Lett’s profile.

Dr. Lett has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

