Dr. Julita Lett, MD
Overview
Dr. Julita Lett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Annapolis, MD. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine.
Locations
Kaiser Permanente Baldwin Park Hospital888 Bestgate Rd, Annapolis, MD 21401 Directions (410) 571-7300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lett always has excellent bedside manner, a kind demeanor, and great empathy. She listens intently, takes her time to hear and address all of your concerns, and makes the appropriate referrals as necessary.
About Dr. Julita Lett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1184883803
Education & Certifications
- Morehouse School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lett has seen patients for Cervical Polyps, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lett.
