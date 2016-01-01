Dr. Julissa Jurado, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jurado is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julissa Jurado, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julissa Jurado, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Jurado works at
Northwell Health Physician Partners Thoracic Surgery at New Hyde Park270-5 76 Ave Fl 3, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7499
Northwell Health10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 470-7499
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Jurado?
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1902067093
- DREXEL UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams.
Dr. Jurado has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jurado accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jurado has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jurado works at
Dr. Jurado has seen patients for Thoracentesis, Pleural Effusion and Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jurado on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jurado has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jurado.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jurado, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jurado appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.