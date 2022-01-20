Dr. Julisa Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
Just absolutely wonderful experience in every way. My daughter has a rare and brand new syndrome (thanks to covid) that many physicians have yet to see. Dr. Patel was amazing with my daughter. She was kind, patient, welcoming. What's even better is that she made my very shy daughter comfortable.
About Dr. Julisa Patel, MD
- Pediatric Rheumatology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1205096336
- The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
- The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
- Augusta University Medical Center
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Patel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
