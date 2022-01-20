See All Pediatric Rheumatologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Julisa Patel, MD

Pediatric Rheumatology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Julisa Patel, MD is a Pediatric Rheumatology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatric Rheumatology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Rheumatology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA.

    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthropathy Associated With Reiters Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reiter's Syndrome (Reactive Arthritis) Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon

Jan 20, 2022
Just absolutely wonderful experience in every way. My daughter has a rare and brand new syndrome (thanks to covid) that many physicians have yet to see. Dr. Patel was amazing with my daughter. She was kind, patient, welcoming. What's even better is that she made my very shy daughter comfortable.
About Dr. Julisa Patel, MD

  • Pediatric Rheumatology
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1205096336
Education & Certifications

  • The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
Residency
  • The Steven and Alexandra Cohen Children's Medical Center of New York
Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Pediatric Rheumatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Julisa Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Patel works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

