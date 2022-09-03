Dr. Julious Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julious Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Julious Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
St Mary s5899 Bremo Rd Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23226 Directions (804) 320-1339
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Three years ago Dr. Smith replaced my left shoulder. I have not had any problems with this shoulder. Now I am having pain in my right shoulder. Dr. Smith is my choice again for treatment.
About Dr. Julious Smith, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1518909670
Education & Certifications
- Miss Sports Med Orth Clin
- Med College Va
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- University of Virginia
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
114 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.