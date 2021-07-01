Overview

Dr. Julio Vijil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Vijil works at South Florida Nephrology Consultants in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.