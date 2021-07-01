Dr. Julio Vijil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vijil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Vijil, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
South Florida Nephrology Consultants, PL1150 N 35th Ave Ste 465, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 986-9008Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
South Broward Artificial Kidney Center4401 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 962-2211
Hollywood Dialysis LLC4000 Hollywood Blvd Ste 175S, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions
Surgery Specialists of South Broward Inc603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 265, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 437-2101Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Dr. Julio Vijil is a fantastic doctor. He keeps a very detailed record of everything about me so he can help my medical condition in the best way possible. His knowledge of health and nutrition is exceptional. He will spend extra time with me answering all of my questions. He also offers advice that only a doctor of his long years experience would know. His medical assistant and staff are of the same high caliber and abilities. Dr. Vijil has kept my stage 3 a kidney disease stable for 17 years because I followed his advice. I thank God that I found him. Without Dr. Julio Vijil my life would have been much more complicated. He and his entire office are warm compassionate people. This as good as a medical office can be.
- Nephrology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114030673
- Cook County Hosp Chicago
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Cornell University
- Nephrology
Dr. Vijil has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vijil accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vijil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vijil works at
Dr. Vijil speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Vijil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vijil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vijil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vijil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.