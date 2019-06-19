Dr. Julio Vieira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vieira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Vieira, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Vieira, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They graduated from Unifeso and is affiliated with Northern Dutchess Hospital and Vassar Brothers Medical Center.
Dr. Vieira works at
Locations
Health Quest Medical Practice PC1240 Ulster Ave, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Kingston Neurological Associates PC365 Broadway, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 331-5165
Montefiore Hutchinson Campus1250 Waters Pl Ph 8, Bronx, NY 10461 Directions (718) 405-8360
Hospital Affiliations
- Northern Dutchess Hospital
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Blessed to have Dr Vieira as a Neurologist. He takes his time with me and goes over everything.. I am truly pleased to have found him..
About Dr. Julio Vieira, MD
- Neurology
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1962776138
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- New York Medical College
- Unifeso
- Neurology
Dr. Vieira has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vieira accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vieira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vieira has seen patients for Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vieira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vieira speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Vieira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vieira.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vieira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vieira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.