Overview

Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Vasquez works at Julio Vasquez Medical Clinic in Northridge, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.