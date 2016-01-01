See All Cardiothoracic Surgery in Pocatello, ID
Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD

Cardiothoracic Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They graduated from PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.

Dr. Vasquez works at Internal Medicine in Pocatello, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Portneuf Medical Center
    777 Hospital Way, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 239-2580
    Idaho Vein Center
    444 Hospital Way Ste 777, Pocatello, ID 83201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 239-1650

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Portneuf Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Aortic Dissection
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Atrial Fibrillation
Carotid Artery Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Iliac Aneurysm
Lung Cancer
Lymphedema
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Port Placements or Replacements
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Compression
Venous Sclerotherapy
Aortic Ectasia
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Atrial Septal Defect
Cardiac Tamponade
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Dialysis Access Procedures
Embolism
Empyema
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Dissection
Pleural Cancer
Pleural Neoplasm, Not Specified as Malignant
Pulmonary Embolism
Secondary Hypertension
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Access Creation and Care
    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • ODS Health Plan
    • PacificSource
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiothoracic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1497824007
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University / Detroit Medical Center
    Residency
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • PERUVIAN UNIVERSITY CAYETANO HEREDIA / ACADEMIC PROGRAM OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Phlebology and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Vasquez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vasquez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Vasquez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Vasquez works at Internal Medicine in Pocatello, ID. View the full address on Dr. Vasquez’s profile.

    Dr. Vasquez has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vasquez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Vasquez. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vasquez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vasquez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vasquez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

