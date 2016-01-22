Overview

Dr. Julio Torres-Navedo, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUERTO RICO / MAYAGUEZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Torres-Navedo works at GenesisCare in Hialeah, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Vertigo and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.