Dr. Julio Sosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Sosa, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Sosa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Bloomfield, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Dr. Sosa works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Group PC5641 W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 538-3020
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sosa?
I used Dr. Sosa for a deep removal of a basil cell in my shoulder that required a 1" by .05" incision. It was on my shoulder but even then it came out beautiful and you can hardly see anything at all. I have dealt with hundreds of doctors over 38 years since my company provides services to them and I Can tell you without reservation that Dr. Sosa is one of those rare physicians that makes you feel like your the only patient he has. Would highly recommend him
About Dr. Julio Sosa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962480731
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sosa has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sosa works at
Dr. Sosa has seen patients for Wound Repair and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sosa speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Sosa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.