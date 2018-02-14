Dr. Julio Schwarz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwarz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Schwarz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Schwarz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Waldron.
Dr. Schwarz works at
Locations
Mercy Clinic Endocrinology6801 Rogers Ave Fl 3, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 573-3939
Schwarz Cardiology6101 Phoenix Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 573-3042
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith7301 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72903 Directions (479) 314-6033
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
- Mercy Hospital Waldron
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
in the last week I really like this doctors bedside manner. He is very nice, courteous, and is very informative. I didn’t have to wait long at all to see him.
About Dr. Julio Schwarz, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1699779314
Education & Certifications
- Tx Heart Inst/St Lukes Hsp
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr/Cwru
- U San Carlos, Guatemala City
Dr. Schwarz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwarz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwarz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwarz works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwarz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwarz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schwarz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schwarz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.