Dr. Julio Schwarz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from U San Carlos, Guatemala City and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Mercy Hospital Waldron.



Dr. Schwarz works at Mercy Clinic in Fort Smith, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.