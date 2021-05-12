See All Vascular Surgeons in Stuart, FL
Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.8 (15)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Stuart, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central del Este and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.

Dr. Sanguily III works at Palm Vascular Centers in Stuart, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Palm Vascular Centers of Treasure Coast
    1111 Se Indian St, Stuart, FL 34997

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency
Atherosclerosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Venous Insufficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 12, 2021
    Doctor Sanguily literally saved my life twice in 2015 after another surgeon screwed up a colostomy reversal . I also had him put in a chemo port for me because I wanted the best Surgeon I could find to operate on me. If I need anymore surgeries I'll definitely go back to him , the man is a true professional and his surgeries are a work of art !
    Robert W Brown — May 12, 2021
    About Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD

    Vascular Surgery
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    1699783241
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    St Vincent's Medical Center
    Medical College of Ohio
    Mercy Hospital Toledo Ohio
    Universidad Central del Este
    Medical Education
    Florida Southern College
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Sanguily III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanguily III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sanguily III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sanguily III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sanguily III works at Palm Vascular Centers in Stuart, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sanguily III’s profile.

    Dr. Sanguily III has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanguily III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanguily III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanguily III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanguily III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanguily III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

