Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez works at
Locations
-
1
Western Vascular Institute Mesa7165 E University Dr Ste 183, Mesa, AZ 85207 Directions (480) 668-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Western Vascular Institute - Phoenix Office124 W Thomas Rd Ste 300, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 668-5000
-
3
Western Vascular Institute Phoenix3600 N 3rd Ave Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (480) 668-5000Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Abrazo Arrowhead Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Care 1st Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Caremore Medical Group
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Medica
- MercyCare Health Plans
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- PacifiCare Health Systems
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Southwest Service Administrators, Inc.
- Starmark
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Zenith Administrators Inc
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez?
My husband has been seeing Dr. Rodriguez and Joey at Western Vascular for a year now and we normally don't like doctors from having such horrible experiences in the past but everytime we go see them we are amazed at how caring, patient, knowledgeable and overall amazing they are. If you need to see a vascular dr. go to Westeren Vascular Institue of Phx. The whole office is great but especially Dr. Rodriguez and Joey. I can't praise them enough!
About Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1932100880
Education & Certifications
- Arizona Heart Hospital
- Ponce Regional Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- University of Puerto Rico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez works at
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.