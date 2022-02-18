Overview

Dr. Julio Rodriguez-Lopez, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Abrazo Arrowhead Campus.



Dr. Rodriguez-Lopez works at Western Vascular Institute in Mesa, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.