Dr. Julio Robla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Julio Robla, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Julio Robla, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.
Dr. Robla works at
Locations
-
1
Miami Orthopaedic Center7600 SW 87th Ave Ste 102, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 275-6770
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Kendall Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Julio Robla was highly recommended to me by friends and they were so right! I am so glad I went to Dr. Robla for my Total Knee Replacement Surgery! He and his surgical assistant Jason Bertematti have been wonderful with both pre-op and post-op care. And the entire office staff gets 5 stars for all that they contribute to the experience. It’s been 90 days since the surgery and I Love my new knee! It is so nice to be rid of constant knee pain! Danny worked with me on Pre-op and Post-op Physical Therapy and for the best results; you should definitely do the Pre-op exercise routine every day for 8-12 weeks prior to your surgery. I am 70 years old and an avid hiker. It’s been 90 days since my surgery and I am going on a hiking trip in 4 weeks and I know I will be ready. I’m still doing the prescribed exercise routine and getting stronger every day! Thank you again Dr. Robla for giving me back my active life!!!!
About Dr. Julio Robla, MD
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1972554517
Education & Certifications
- Matthews Orth Clin
- University of Miami Hospital
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Miami
