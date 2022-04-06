Dr. Julio Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Rivera, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julio Rivera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Grapevine, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.
Surgical Group of North Texas1056 Texan Trl, Grapevine, TX 76051 Directions (817) 251-0070
- 2 12461 Timberland Blvd Ste 301, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 251-0070
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rivera was outstanding. I cannot recommend him enough. His skills are unparalleled.
- General Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1316980410
- U Kansas City Med Ctr
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine
- Baylor University
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
