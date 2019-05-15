See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in South Miami, FL
Dr. Julio Pita, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (40)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julio Pita, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in South Miami, FL. They completed their fellowship with National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center

Dr. Pita works at Dr. Julio Pita in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Nodule along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Julio C Pita
    6705 SW 57th Ave Ste 714, South Miami, FL 33143 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-1160
  2. 2
    Leyda E Bowes MD PA
    3659 S Miami Ave Ste 6008, Miami, FL 33133 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 662-1160

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Goiter
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Goiter
  
Thyroid Goiter
Thyroid Nodule
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hyperthyroidism
Hypothyroidism
Osteoporosis
Thyroid Cancer
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetic Ketoacidosis
Immunization Administration
Abdominal Pain
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
Adrenal Gland Diseases
Bronchitis
Canker Sore
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Sinusitis
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dexamethasone Suppression Test
Diabetes Screening
Diabetic Evaluation
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Dyslipidemia
Ear Ache
  
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Hyperlipidemia
Hyperparathyroidism
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Lipid Disorders
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Sinusitis
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Cyst
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation
Thyroid Scan
Thyroid Screening
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia
Ultrasound, Thyroid
VAP Lipid Testing
Water Deprivation Test
Abnormal Thyroid
Acromegaly and Gigantism
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Adrenal Incidentaloma
Adrenal Insufficiency
Advance Directive End of Life Planning
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Aspiration or Injection of Thyroid Cyst
Asthma
  
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases
Back Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cold Sore
Constipation
Cough
  
Craniopharyngioma
Cushing's Syndrome
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Insipidus
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Esophagitis
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gestational Diabetes
Graves' Disease
Gynecomastia
Hair Loss
Hashimoto's Disease
Headache
  
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  
Herpes Simplex Infection
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypoparathyroidism
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipedema
  
Lipoprotein Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Weakness
Nosebleed
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteopenia
Overweight
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Polyuria
  
Precocious Puberty
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflux Esophagitis
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Subacute Thyroiditis
Symptomatic Menopause
Thyroiditis
Tinnitus
  
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vertigo
  
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 15, 2019
    Very helpful, knowledgable and professional.
    — May 15, 2019
    About Dr. Julio Pita, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1134157407
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Jackson Meml Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Pita, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pita is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pita has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pita accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Pita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pita has seen patients for Goiter, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Nodule, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Pita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pita.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

