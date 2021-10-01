Dr. Julio Pena, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pena is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Pena, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julio Pena, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.
Georgia Kidney Consultants1360 Caduceus Way Ste 104 Bldg 400, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Directions (706) 850-8135
Walton County Dialysis225 Plaza Dr, Monroe, GA 30655 Directions (770) 207-6942
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
- Piedmont Walton Hospital
- Saint Mary's Hospital
- St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
He is a very good Dr. He goes above and beyond with his patients. He spends extended amounts of time explaining anything you have a concern about and is there for you.
- Nephrology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1073891198
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hosp
- Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
