Dr. Julio Pena, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Julio Pena, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Watkinsville, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science and is affiliated with Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center, Piedmont Walton Hospital, Saint Mary's Hospital and St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital.

Dr. Pena works at Georgia Kidney Consultants in Watkinsville, GA with other offices in Monroe, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Nephrotic Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Kidney Consultants
    1360 Caduceus Way Ste 104 Bldg 400, Watkinsville, GA 30677 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 850-8135
  2. 2
    Walton County Dialysis
    225 Plaza Dr, Monroe, GA 30655 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 207-6942

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center
  • Piedmont Walton Hospital
  • Saint Mary's Hospital
  • St. Mary’s Sacred Heart Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Nephrotic Syndrome
Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 01, 2021
    He is a very good Dr. He goes above and beyond with his patients. He spends extended amounts of time explaining anything you have a concern about and is there for you.
    — Oct 01, 2021
    About Dr. Julio Pena, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1073891198
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
    Residency
    • Yale New Haven Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Catholic University of Mother And Maestra (Pucmm) / Faculty of Health Science
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
