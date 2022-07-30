Overview

Dr. Julio Pardave, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.



Dr. Pardave works at Allergy And Asthma Center Of Miami in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.