Dr. Julio Pardave, MD

Allergy & Immunology
3.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julio Pardave, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Hialeah, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Nicklaus Children's Hospital and Palmetto General Hospital.

Dr. Pardave works at Allergy And Asthma Center Of Miami in Hialeah, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jld Medical Services Inc.
    7100 W 20th Ave Ste 706, Hialeah, FL 33016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 826-4699

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Nicklaus Children's Hospital
  • Palmetto General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Treatment frequency



Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Radioallergosorbent Test Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Asthma Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Shell Fish Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Elderplan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jul 30, 2022
    Buena atención,buen médico ,el primer día los medicamentos m trabajaron después de 30 años con tupicion por sinus.
    Ernesto Leal Sr — Jul 30, 2022
    About Dr. Julio Pardave, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 49 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1922032937
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Allergy Fellowship University Of Miami, Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Worcester City Hospital
    Internship
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, Facultad De Medicina
    Undergraduate School
    • Universidad Nacional Mayor De San Marcos, School Of Medicine, 1964-1966
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Pardave, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pardave is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pardave has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pardave has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pardave works at Allergy And Asthma Center Of Miami in Hialeah, FL. View the full address on Dr. Pardave’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pardave. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pardave.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pardave, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pardave appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

