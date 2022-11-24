See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Clermont, FL
Dr. Julio Paez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL. 

Dr. Paez works at South Lake Pain Institute in Clermont, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    S & P Anesthesia LLC
    2440 Hooks St, Clermont, FL 34711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 394-0833

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health South Lake Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Facet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fatigue Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fatigue
Head and Neck Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Thoracic Disc Disorders Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Guardian
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (76)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (22)
    Nov 24, 2022
    I’m in a lot of pain from various causes and was considering retirement before I visited Dr. Paez and his team. Since under his care I have been out performing at work and am here to stay.
    — Nov 24, 2022
    About Dr. Julio Paez, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1447246525
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Paez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paez works at South Lake Pain Institute in Clermont, FL. View the full address on Dr. Paez’s profile.

    Dr. Paez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Paez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paez.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

