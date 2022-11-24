Dr. Julio Paez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Paez, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Julio Paez, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Clermont, FL.
S & P Anesthesia LLC2440 Hooks St, Clermont, FL 34711 Directions (352) 394-0833
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
I’m in a lot of pain from various causes and was considering retirement before I visited Dr. Paez and his team. Since under his care I have been out performing at work and am here to stay.
- Pain Medicine
- English, Spanish
Dr. Paez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paez has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paez speaks Spanish.
104 patients have reviewed Dr. Paez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.