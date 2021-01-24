Dr. Pabon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julio Pabon, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Pabon, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Pabon works at
Locations
Fertility Center and Applied Genetics of Florida5100 Station Way, Sarasota, FL 34233 Directions (941) 342-1568
Fertility Center and Applied Genetics of Florida9420 Fountain Medical Ct Ste 100 Bldg C, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 333-2229
Fertility Center and Applied Genetics of Florida6050 Cattleridge Blvd Ste 103, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 342-1568
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am 36 years old and my husband is 45. We have two other children through IVF from another fertility center in Texas. We are a military family and move quite often. We wanted to add to our family while we are stationed in Florida. I searched around for the right facility for our family. I looked at a few local places but they weren’t personable. I wanted a more intimate experience working with ONLY one doctor. My Ob/GYN told me about Dr. Pabon’s practice so I did some research on his success rates and decided to give him a call to set up a consultation. He is very personable and genuinely cares about his patients. He listened to my past experiences of what worked for me and we made a game plan. Due to my age, I decided to PGS test my embryo to try to avoid another miscarriage (had one back in 2017.) I am writing this with much happiness since Dr. Pabon helped me conceive. I am currently 8 weeks along and he (and his staff) has helped me every step of the process. THANK YOU
About Dr. Julio Pabon, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235340720
Education & Certifications
- Univ. of Louisville Medical College/Division of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
- LBJ Hosp/UT Houston Med Sch
- Univ. of Miami School of Medicine/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
