Overview

Dr. Julio Ortiz, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Boynton Beach, FL. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from Barry University / School of Graduate Medical Science and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East.



Dr. Ortiz works at Certified Foot & Ankle Specialists, P.L. in Boynton Beach, FL with other offices in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain, Heel Spur and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.