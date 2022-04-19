See All Anesthesiologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Julio Olaya, MD

Anesthesiology
3.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Julio Olaya, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.

Dr. Olaya works at Pain Management Consultants Grp in Little Rock, AR with other offices in Jacksonville, AR and North Little Rock, AR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Joseph F. Farmer M.d. P.A. Inc
    1225 Breckenridge Dr Ste 106, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 451-2500
    Dr Q Pain & Spine Clinic PA
    5700 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-0184
    Arkansas Spine and Pain
    140 John Harden Dr Ste 6, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 227-0184
    Arkansas Outpatient Surgery Center LLC
    4331 E 43RD ST, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 744-2672

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Chronic Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Apr 19, 2022
    I have had severe neck pain for two years that's developed in my shoulders and elbows. I had been seeing another pain doctor who I felt didn't care, no communication, pitch pain pills and not focused on the real problem. I have saw Dr. Olaya now 3 times and he listens to his patients and I feel that I am a concern to him and my needs. I feel very comfortable with his practice and knowledge just in 3 visits! My pain is unbearable and he's done more for me than the other one I choose not to see anymore. The staff is nice and treat you like you are important, not just a number. Having good insurance is a must in any case. I am grateful to have good coverage. Dr. Olaya wants to fix my problem, and I may need pain medication the rest of my life. I wish God sent him to me over 2 years ago and I am thankful to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. He cares and that matters!
    Debbie Y. — Apr 19, 2022
    About Dr. Julio Olaya, MD

    Specialties
    • Anesthesiology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1285724757
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Julio Olaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Olaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Olaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Olaya speaks Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olaya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

