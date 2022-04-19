Dr. Julio Olaya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Olaya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Julio Olaya, MD
Overview
Dr. Julio Olaya, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from LA SALLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock.
Locations
Joseph F. Farmer M.d. P.A. Inc1225 Breckenridge Dr Ste 106, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 451-2500
Dr Q Pain & Spine Clinic PA5700 W Markham St, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 227-0184
Arkansas Spine and Pain140 John Harden Dr Ste 6, Jacksonville, AR 72076 Directions (501) 227-0184
Arkansas Outpatient Surgery Center LLC4331 E 43RD ST, North Little Rock, AR 72117 Directions (501) 744-2672
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had severe neck pain for two years that's developed in my shoulders and elbows. I had been seeing another pain doctor who I felt didn't care, no communication, pitch pain pills and not focused on the real problem. I have saw Dr. Olaya now 3 times and he listens to his patients and I feel that I am a concern to him and my needs. I feel very comfortable with his practice and knowledge just in 3 visits! My pain is unbearable and he's done more for me than the other one I choose not to see anymore. The staff is nice and treat you like you are important, not just a number. Having good insurance is a must in any case. I am grateful to have good coverage. Dr. Olaya wants to fix my problem, and I may need pain medication the rest of my life. I wish God sent him to me over 2 years ago and I am thankful to finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. He cares and that matters!
About Dr. Julio Olaya, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish
- 1285724757
Education & Certifications
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Olaya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Olaya accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Olaya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Olaya speaks Arabic, Punjabi and Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Olaya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Olaya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Olaya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Olaya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.